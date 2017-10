Sexy 13 ans, enfants nus, photos jeunes nus

Media News Digest: Inaccessible information, FPJQ finalists, and an interview with Bell’s Randy Lennox News about news Radio-Canada published a story about Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre’s government and its strict control of information, punishing unfriendly journalists and muzzling city employees. The federal government of Justin Trudeau promised to make access to information easier, but as Justin Ling explains, the new rules don’t do anything of the sort. If […]

How a simple change to NAFTA could dramatically change how Canadians view television One of the consequences of Donald Trump becoming president of the United States is that now Canada, the U.S. and Mexico are meeting to discuss amendments to the North American Free Trade Agreement, which Trump has threatened to pull out of entirely if he doesn’t get his way. Canada has made clear that it plans […]