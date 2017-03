Maillardville et le Festival du Bois, Steveston Village à Richmond

Tributes flood in to former CHOM/CKOI announcer Denis Grondin Denis Grondin, a former announcer at CHOM, CKOI and 98,5fm (or, as some media described him, he’s the father of actor Marc-André Grondin), died suddenly of an apparent heart attack the night of Tuesday to Wednesday. He was 66. So sudden was his death that it came mere hours after he recorded his weekly show […]

Montreal radio ratings: Another win for The Beat Numeris, the company that measures radio and TV ratings, came out with their quarterly report this week, and once again it was Cogeco’s 92.5 The Beat that had the most good news to announce on the anglo side. Among anglophone listeners, CKBE-FM had a 17.2% audience share, second only to CJAD’s 28.2% among all listeners. […]