[…] À Anne-Marie, ma mère alcoolique. […]

The Rebel’s reporting on the Quebec mosque shooting, annotated The Rebel, the website started by former Sun News personality Ezra Levant after the all-news network was shut down, likes to ask a lot of questions. It’s good to ask questions. Journalism is about questions. Unfortunately too many of The Rebel’s questions are directed at its audience, rather than the people who would actually know […]

Elliott Price to host morning show on The Fan 590 in Toronto Well, now we know the real reason why Elliott Price canned his daily show on CFMB 1280: He’s moving to Toronto. Sportsnet announced today that Price takes over as morning co-host at 590 The Fan starting Feb. 27, along with Greg Brady and Hugh Burrill. Their show will be called Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup with Brady & Price, […]