Un blood abandonne son foulard

Media News Digest: Fake news to promote a movie, MLS games on CTV, Véro.tv launches News about news The Journal de Montréal has filed a complaint against CBC/Radio-Canada after its investigative programs reported a story that it believed it got the scoop on, and even used one of its pictures without authorization. The story is posted here. Some marketing genius behind the movie A Cure for Wellness set up a […]

The Rebel’s reporting on the Quebec mosque shooting, annotated The Rebel, the website started by former Sun News personality Ezra Levant after the all-news network was shut down, likes to ask a lot of questions. It’s good to ask questions. Journalism is about questions. Unfortunately too many of The Rebel’s questions are directed at its audience, rather than the people who would actually know […]