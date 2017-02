LOVE in 3D de Colin McGregor

Enjoy our tale of the quest, the human thirst, to find light from within the darkness. This is a tale for everyone, young and old, prisoner and free. Written by Colin McGregor and Raymond Viger.

When two solitudes meet…

An Anglophone, a professional journalist, a teacher and a prisoner for 22 years…

A Francophone, a scientist, a pilot, a journalist by default, a prisoner of his community involvement with youth…

Two solitudes that never should have met. Two solitudes who put their minds to a common project. Two cultures collide.

Four hands, writing the story of a man on the brink. At the cliff’s edge, he pulls back. A study of struggle, and of hope.

