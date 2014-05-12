Posted on by Raymond Viger

Quebec Suicide Prevention Handbook

Quebec, population 8 million, is a world leader in one sad category : suicides. This nominally happy, wealthy province of Canada tops the charts in the number of adults who end their lives each year.

Even attempts, rife within the youth population, leave indelible scars. Any suicidal act, completed or attemted, has many victims.

From the streets of Canada’s poorest area, East End Montreal, to the isolated northern Arctic native villages over 1,000 miles north of the U.S.-Canada border, the extent of this scourge within Quebec society has had one unintended beneficial consequence.

The province’s suicide intervention community has accumulated a vast repository of knowledge and techniques they use on a daily basis. Despair, addiction, loneliness, loss : reasons for suicidal thoughts are varied, but Quebec’s overworked interveners have noticed similarities in the trajectory sufferers take on their downward slide.

In its French-Language version first published in 1996, the compact, concise, easy-to-read Quebec Suicide Prevention Handbook is an indispensable tool for psychologists, social workers and community workers in Quebec, France and elsewhere. Now for the first time this book has been adapted into English.

The original author, Raymond Viger, therapist, youth centre operator and community activist, has over 20 years’ experience in the field.

He has teamed up with Colin McGregor, long-term federal inmate, lifelong journalist to produce this small, handy, affordable handbook for social workers and sufferers alike. Both men have also attempted the awful final act. Viger trains social workers at several colleges, including McGregor’s alma mater, McGill University, in suicide prevention techniques.

What is the extent of the problem ? What triggers, warning signs, should people look out for ? How do you deal with an actively self-destructive person ? At what stage should specific helpful acts be undertaken ? This guidebook demystifies the subject. Charts and graphs lay out easy-to-follow ideas. This book is a vital resource. A section is adressed to those who have suffered the grief of a loved one’s suicide.

Available in softcover (5 X 7 inches, 90 pages) for 7,95$ ; on in e-book format for 4,95$.

