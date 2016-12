Harry Potter et la cicatrice enchantée

CRTC gives TTP Media until June 30 to launch English radio station at 600 AM For the fourth time in as many years, a group owned by a trio of Montreal businessmen has appealed to the CRTC for an extension on their deadline to launch a new AM radio station, claiming that unforeseen circumstances have caused delays but assuring the commission that they’ve been resolved and the station is months […]

Media News Digest: Facebook’s fake news strategy, Rogers scraps IPTV project, and a Terry and Ted podcast News about news Facebook is trying to address its fake news problem in part by working with third parties (including Associated Press) to flag stories that are disputed by reputable sources. This wouldn’t block or delete links to them, but would make sure users are aware that the facts are disputed before they’re shared. Ryerson […]