Spectacles Country-Western, 375e de Montréal

Bell activates Montreal’s first HD Radio station, simulcasts CJAD, TSN 690 on FM HD As major Canadian broadcasters begin their experimentation with HD Radio transmitters, Bell Media has quietly launched a transmitter on its CITE-FM station in Montreal (Rouge FM 107.3), and is using it to simulcast CJAD 800 and TSN Radio 690. A Bell Media spokesperson confirmed that this is a “soft launch” of the transmitter, with plans […]

Media News Digest: Super Bowl simsub wars, L’actualité sold, Dave Maynard retires from CFCF This column pooh-poohing concerns abt fake news opens w/ a false anecdote about the Spanish-American War: https://t.co/VBMmf0iMS2 So… yeah https://t.co/BK9opEyIjz — Craig Silverman (@CraigSilverman) December 31, 2016 News about news An Oklahoma newspaper was one of many who endorsed Hillary Clinton in the U.S. general election despite being solidly Republica […]