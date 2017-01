Montréal 2042, les automobiles autonomes prennent le contrôle

Media News Digest: 2017 predictions, new native radio stations, Norway drops FM News about news The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism has a report of 2017 predictions. Among them, a boost for podcasting, news outlets using less of things like Facebook Live and going it alone to reap the revenue directly, more mergers and acquisitions, and more fact-checking. Métro’s Inspecteur Viral, who fact-checks viral news, […]

TVA Sports takes away MLS rights from RDS, will broadcast all Impact games until 2021 TVA Sports, which is aggressively fighting with RDS for broadcasting rights to sporting events that Quebecers want to watch, scored a pretty big coup today, wrestling away the national French-language Major League Soccer rights from RDS. So big they even issued a press release in English, this means TVA Sports will air all Montreal Impact […]