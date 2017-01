Tirage de 2 billets VIP pour le SHOW HARLEY du 3 février

18 bogus arguments about the CRTC and Super Bowl ads With less than three weeks to go until Super Bowl LI, the rhetoric is heating up about a decision made by the CRTC two years ago to end simultaneous substitution during the Super Bowl, now that it’s about to finally come into effect. There’s good reason for this. Simultaneous substitution is worth $250 million to […]

Media News Digest: Rock 100.9 goes retro pop, New York Times’s future, new city columnist at Montreal Gazette Marc Bergevin tells TSN690 he was surprised by how emotional Montreal’s media is.…WHAT’S THAT SUPPOSED TO MEAN? — Steve Faguy (@fagstein) January 17, 2017 News about news Craig Silverman has restarted a newsletter about fake news. Ricochet has successfully raised $50,000 to finance its legal defence against Richard Martineau. TV Cogeco CEO Louis Audet: cord- […]