Soirée d’improvisation et coupe d’impro

Sarah Bartok hired by Toronto’s 93.5 The Move Those hoping that Sarah Bartok would find another on-air job after being let go from The Beat 92.5 last spring (chiefly among them Bartok herself) had their wish granted this week, though those hoping it would be in Montreal will be left disappointed. Instead, Bartok’s new job is as a swing announcer on Toronto’s CFXJ-FM (93.5 […]

Elliott Price ends show on CFMB Elliott Price is pulling the plug on Sportsnet Tonight after a year on CFMB 1280 AM. In a statement posted to Facebook, Price thanked sponsors, contributors and listeners, but had a message for those who didn’t choose to advertise, as well as Montreal’s English community in general: Many had a chance to advertise and chose […]