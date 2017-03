Ce qu’il faut savoir avant d’investir dans des obligations communautaires

Media News Digest: RTDNA Canada regional nominees, Canucks change radio station, more layoffs at Postmedia News about news RTDNA Canada has published the nominees for its regional awards. CBC Montreal and CBC Quebec laud their 27 nominations for television, radio and digital, which reflects more the surprisingly high number of categories than the work of the public broadcaster in this province. J-Source has updated a story from a couple of […]

Tributes flood in to former CHOM/CKOI announcer Denis Grondin Denis Grondin, a former announcer at CHOM, CKOI and 98,5fm (or, as some media described him, he’s the father of actor Marc-André Grondin), died suddenly of an apparent heart attack the night of Tuesday to Wednesday. He was 66. So sudden was his death that it came mere hours after he recorded his weekly show […]