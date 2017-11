Salon du livre de Montréal, éditions TNT

Media News Digest: Canal+ comes to Canada, Courrier Laval sold, Alexa and Google sign news deals News about news The Ottawa CItizen’s tradition of putting together a biography of a fallen soldier based on a name tweeted out at random at 11:11am on Remembrance Day continues. Here’s the latest edition. CBC’s ombudsman put out a decision related to a CBC Halifax radio discussion about the Pittsburgh Penguins’ decision to visit the […]

CTV Montreal lays off executive producer Barry Wilson, CHOM drops Picard Updated Nov. 16 with comment from Wilson, and news of other cuts. Barry Wilson is no longer an employee of Bell Media. The executive producer of CTV Montreal, who viewers saw once a week during his Postscript opinion segments, has been with the station for decades, but his position has been eliminated, Bell Media confirmed […]