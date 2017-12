Les buffets déjeuners et la programmation 2018

Media News Digest: The TVA mosque imbroglio, Tommy’s last day on CJAD, Pete Marier back on CHOM The TVA mosque debacle Their info was iffy and scant,So TVA chose to recant,Belatedly sorryFor pushing the storyAnd feeding La Meute and Levant. — Limericking (@Limericking) December 15, 2017 It took almost three days, but TVA Nouvelles has finally apologized and retracted a story it published Tuesday about a Côte-des-Neiges mosque demanding a city construct […]

Media News Digest: Conflicts in sports broadcasting, CBC livestreams, CHOM kills Montreal Rocks News about news After I ignited a Twitter firestorm with my comments about @CassieCampbell and @hockeynight, here are some sober second thoughts. I appreciate everyone who kept me accountable: pic.twitter.com/FIk025wz6O — Ken Campbell (@THNKenCampbell) December 4, 2017 The Hockey News’s Ken Campbell sparked a discussion among the hockey broadcasting media (e […]