Roman Fantastique de Stéphane Desjardins

Give the gift of not being a dick It’s called the Wheaton Rule, or Wheaton’s Law (after the Star Trek The Next Generation actor and gamer), but it’s just common sense: Don’t be a dick. Don’t intentionally be mean to other people. Don’t bring other people down to make yourself feel better. Don’t make other people the butt of your jokes if they […]

Media News Digest: The TVA mosque imbroglio, Tommy’s last day on CJAD, Pete Marier back on CHOM The TVA mosque debacle Their info was iffy and scant,So TVA chose to recant,Belatedly sorryFor pushing the storyAnd feeding La Meute and Levant. — Limericking (@Limericking) December 15, 2017 It took almost three days, but TVA Nouvelles has finally apologized and retracted a story it published Tuesday about a Côte-des-Neiges mosque demanding a city construct […]