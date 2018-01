Le roman de science-fiction de l’année

Almost three years after hiring him as an on-air host (first at midday, then at afternoon drive), The Jewel 106.7 in Hudson/St-Lazare has dropped Paul Zakaib, aka Tasso Patsikakis. Tasso confirmed the news on his Facebook page Tuesday, saying “Thanks to everyone for the support over the years, you made it a fun ride. On […]

Montreal community radio station CIBL-FM 101.5 is in a financial crisis. On Jan. 5, it laid off all 13 of its employees and cancelled all programming, replacing all its shows with an automated music playlist. Its board of directors has launched a committee to try to figure out how to get the station back on […]