Loblaw, Provigo, Maxi et la protection du consommateur

Red Fisher died on Friday. The legendary writer (one of the few people I don’t hesitate to use that overused term for) covered the Montreal Canadiens for the Montreal Star and Gazette from 1955 until he retired in 2012, covering 17 of the team’s 24 Stanley Cups and earning the admiration and respect of an […]

Almost three years after hiring him as an on-air host (first at midday, then at afternoon drive), The Jewel 106.7 in Hudson/St-Lazare has dropped Paul Zakaib, aka Tasso Patsikakis. Tasso confirmed the news on his Facebook page Tuesday, saying “Thanks to everyone for the support over the years, you made it a fun ride. On […]