Les Murènes, chants de marins et de flibustes

CTV Montreal adding local news updates to Your Morning Of Montreal’s three English-language local TV stations, CTV is the only one without any local programming. Starting Monday, they fix that with the addition of local news updates to the Toronto-based Your Morning show. Caroline Van Vlaardingen will anchor the segments, which will be inserted into the show just before each half-hour except the last. […]

Media News Digest: La Presse Olympics editions, new Gazette columnists, L.A. Times sold News about news The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that the CBC did not have to “unpublish” a story it posted about a homicide victim after a publication ban was ordered because the victim was a minor. The decision does not set a precedent that publication bans don’t apply to previously published online articles, […]