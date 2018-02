Soirée d’improvisation LA LIB

Media News Digest: English on Télé-Québec, Le Soleil stops printing Sundays, CBC poaches Vassy Kapelos News about news There was another school shooting in the United States. That’s not a media story, but there were a few problems with social media reaction to it. Poynter points out that people were creating fake tweets from real journalists to make them look bad (and reduce public confidence in professional journalism). Meanwhile, an oft-reported […]

CTV Montreal adds local news updates to Your Morning (UPDATED) Of Montreal’s three English-language local TV stations, CTV is the only one without any local programming. Starting Monday, they fix that with the addition of local news updates to the Toronto-based Your Morning show. Caroline Van Vlaardingen will anchor the segments, which will be inserted into the show just before each half-hour except the last. […]