Nuit blanche dans Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

Barry Wilson returns with his Postscripts on YouTube Barry Wilson said he wasn’t ready to retire when he was laid off in November. And on Friday he showed it by launching a YouTube version of his Postscript political opinion series. The first video, which tackles the same subjects he did weekly on CTV Montreal, albeit shot at home and illustrated with still photos […]

Media News Digest: English on Télé-Québec, Le Soleil stops printing Sundays, CBC poaches Vassy Kapelos News about news There was another school shooting in the United States. That’s not a media story, but there were a few problems with social media reaction to it. Poynter points out that people were creating fake tweets from real journalists to make them look bad (and reduce public confidence in professional journalism). Meanwhile, an oft-reported […]