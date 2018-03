Clara and the Sky tribute to Dolores O’Riordan

Media News Digest: Disappointing budget, Radio-Canada affiliate shuts down, Bad Blood gets Season 2 News about news This is quite a correction pic.twitter.com/TnFZmbCIQV — Jon Steingart (@jonsteingart) February 26, 2018 The federal budget is providing $50 million to support local journalism over five years, though the details are light so far. There’s also talk of opening up charitable donation rules to make journalism eligible. Though it’s better than not […]

My top 2018 Olympic moments Well, it’s over. After 16 days of competition, 29 medals for Canada and dozens of stories of triumph, heartbreak and fun (and only one DUI that we know of), the Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games are over. It was a good year for Canada. The number of total medals was a record, though when you take […]