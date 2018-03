Yet another “Ways to fix the Canadian Screen Awards” post I watched Sunday’s Canadian Screen Awards. Not because I was really excited by it, but because I felt some sort of civic (and professional) duty to do so. I’ve seen several of these, so I know what to expect. Hosts trying their best with not very good comedic material. Nominees and winners that most of […]

Media News Digest: Disappointing budget, Radio-Canada affiliate shuts down, Bad Blood gets Season 2 News about news This is quite a correction pic.twitter.com/TnFZmbCIQV — Jon Steingart (@jonsteingart) February 26, 2018 The federal budget is providing $50 million to support local journalism over five years, though the details are light so far. There’s also talk of opening up charitable donation rules to make journalism eligible. Though it’s better than not […]