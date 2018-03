Ted Stilles and Friends

Media News Digest: Journalist arrested for email, GameTV sold again, Competition Bureau raids Postmedia and Torstar News about news Radio-Canada journalist Antoine Trépanier was arrested on Tuesday after sending an interview request to a source for a story. The source had agreed to an interview, then changed her mind at the last minute. He reiterated the request the next day in an email, leading to the source filing a criminal harassment complaint. […]

Yet another “Ways to fix the Canadian Screen Awards” post I watched Sunday’s Canadian Screen Awards. Not because I was really excited by it, but because I felt some sort of civic (and professional) duty to do so. I’ve seen several of these, so I know what to expect. Hosts trying their best with not very good comedic material. Nominees and winners that most of […]