Soirée d’improvisation LA LIB

Media News Digest: NNA noms, Attraction selling radio stations, feds probe Postmedia-Torstar conspiracy News about news Finalists for the National Newspaper Awards have been announced. The Montreal Gazette didn’t get any nominations, and the Journal de Montréal only one, but subscription sports website The Athletic got its first nod. Winners will be announced May 4. The usual outlets led nominations: Globe and Mail: 18 Toronto Star: 12 La […]

Media News Digest: Journalist arrested for email, GameTV sold again, Competition Bureau raids Postmedia and Torstar News about news Radio-Canada journalist Antoine Trépanier was arrested on Tuesday after sending an interview request to a source for a story. The source had agreed to an interview, then changed her mind at the last minute. He reiterated the request the next day in an email, leading to the source filing a criminal harassment complaint. […]