Caribbean Jazz Guitar et Joby de la Compagnie créole

Media News Digest: CBC’s new CEO, Workopolis sold, Michèle Ouimet’s final column News about news A case between the RCMP and Vice News reporter Ben Makuch about getting access to original source material of communications he had with an ISIS fighter will go to the Supreme Court. This despite the fact that the man Makuch interviewed has been reported dead. Reporters with the Toronto Star explain their […]

Toronto Star rebranding Metro newspapers to form pseudo national chain Metro is dead. Long live StarMetro. Torstar, which owns the Toronto Star and the remaining Metro newspapers in English Canada, announced Monday that it will be rebranding the Metro papers to StarMetro and bringing them closer to the Star fold, moving their websites to thestar.com and sharing stories between the two. At the same time […]