Angélique Duruisseau

Cogeco Media to acquire 10 of RNC Media’s 15 radio stations RNC Media is vastly decreasing its role as a major radio broadcaster, and has agreed to sell 10 of its 15 radio stations to competitor Cogeco for $18.5 million. Affected stations are: Planète 104.5 in Alma Planète 93.5 in Chibougamau Planète 99.5 in Roberval Planète 100.3 in Dolbeau-Mistassini Radio X 95.7 in Saguenay (repeater at […]

Global Montreal splits evening news in two Global Montreal this week made a small change to its weekday schedule, swapping the second half-hour of its evening newscast with Global National. So as of this week, the evening news works like this: 5:30: Local news 6:00: Global National 6:30: Local news 7:00: ET Canada As far as I can tell, this is the […]