Sébastian Roel et Francine Christie

TVA to buy Évasion and Zeste, eliminating another independent TV broadcaster The number of independent commercial television broadcasters in French Canada can be counted on one hand, and soon that number will decline even further as Bell and Quebecor gobble up whatever they don’t already own. As Bell’s proposed purchase of Corus’s Historia and Séries+ awaits CRTC approval, TVA announced Tuesday it has agreed to purchase […] […]

Media News Digest: RTDNA noms, paywalls going up, National Post union drive fails by one vote News about news Former Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown has made good on his threat to sue CTV News for the story that got him kicked out of his job. He’s focusing on something CTV got wrong — that a woman he is alleged to have given alcohol to was underage at the time. […]