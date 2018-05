Soirée de poésie avec Pascale Cormier

Media News Digest: Stingray buys Newcap, TC sells Métro, National Magazine Awards noms News about news A coalition of journalism outlets published an open letter to Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard demanding it expand the province’s access to information law. Signatories are: Quebec Press Council Fédération professionnelle des journalistes du Québec Montreal Gazette L’Actualité Le Devoir La Presse Journal de Montréal Journal de Québec Radio-C […]

TVA to buy Évasion and Zeste, eliminating another independent TV broadcaster The number of independent commercial television broadcasters in French Canada can be counted on one hand, and soon that number will decline even further as Bell and Quebecor gobble up whatever they don’t already own. As Bell’s proposed purchase of Corus’s Historia and Séries+ awaits CRTC approval, TVA announced Tuesday it has agreed to purchase […] […]