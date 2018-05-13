Ultra Violet Fever: Ryan Adams, Led Zeppelin, Janis Joplin

Posted on by Raymond Viger

Directement de Sioux City, Iowa. Une soirée rythmée Folk,Blues, and Soul.

Dimanche 13 mai 20h Bistro Ste-Cath

Entrée gratuite. Réservation (514) 223-8116

Les influences du groupe Ultra Violet Fever sont:

Ryan Adams, Led Zeppelin, Janis Joplin, Sublime, Shakey Graves, John Prine, Bonnie Raitt, Blind Melon, RHCP, Susan Tedeschi.

« Ultra Violet Fever is a RAW folky-blues soul act from Sioux City, Iowa.

UVF is an ever-evolving project fronted by Angie Lambrecht whose soul-drenched, blues inspired vocals rip through the cosmos!

Entirely DIY/GRASSROOTS, UV takes pride in being independent as artists and are in constant motion to take it to the next level.

If you are looking for a swift kick straight to the feelz, Ultra Violet Fever has the music for you. Smooth and groovy, we know how to bring you sum Sioux City Soul. »

Bistro Ste-Cath

où culture et social se rencontrent

260 spectacles gratuits par année

100% des surplus reversés à la communauté

Bistro le Ste-Cath

Un restaurant, une chaleureuse terrasse. Pour une rencontre entre amis ou en famille, le Bistro le Ste-Cath sauront vous offrir une cuisine réinventée et originale à un prix abordable.

Situé en plein coeur d’Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, au sud du Stade Olympique, à l’est de PIE-IX. 4264 Ste-Catherine est.

Bistro le Ste-Cath est opéré par l’organisme communautaire le Journal de la Rue. Tous les profits servent à financer notre intervention auprès des jeunes.

Le Ste-Cath présente plus de 260 spectacles gratuits par année.

Pour informations et réservations: (514) 223-8116 ou bistro@le-ste-cath.com.

4264, rue Sainte-Catherine Est, Montréal, Québec, H1V 1X6. www.stecath.com.

