Cabaret de paroles: entre violences et autonomie

Media News Digest: NNA & CAJ awards, Star bringing back paywall, NBC saves Brooklyn Nine-Nine News about news National Newspaper Awards were announced: The Globe and Mail won six (including journalist of the year for Robyn Doolittle), the Toronto Star and La Presse each won four. The Canadian Association of Journalists also handed out its awards. Ipsos wants to use copyright law to prevent people from using its poll results […]

Quebecor finally rids itself of the Caisse It’s being eclipsed by some other Quebec media ownership news, but Quebecor announced today at its annual shareholders meeting that it is completing its buyback of shares in subsidiary Quebecor Media owned by Quebec’s pension fund manager, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. Once that sale is complete, Quebecor Media, a company started […]