Lancement CD Messire de Gustave Magique

Bell Media decides Daily Planet and InnerSpace aren’t worth the cost anymore We’re getting into upfront season in Canadian television — the time of year when the networks set their fall schedules and present teasers to advertisers to try to drum up excitement for the coming season. It’s also the time when we find out what’s not coming back. This week, Bell Media told staff that it’s […]

Radio diary ratings: Radio-Canada has largest market share in Quebec City It shouldn’t come as big a surprise as some are making it, but ICI Radio-Canada Première is the top-rated station in Quebec City, both in terms of listening market share (above) and total listeners in the central market, according to data released by Numeris on Thursday. Three talk radio stations — RadCan, Cogeco’s FM93 and […]