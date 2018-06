Salsa, merengue et bachata avec le percussionniste Miguel Fenton

Media News Digest: RTDNA national awards, some fall TV plans, Global News Radio adds seventh station News about news The far-right group Atalante stormed Vice’s Quebec offices, made a lot of noise and left. The FPJQ is shocked and disgusted by the attempt to intimidate journalists. The Ukrainian government faked the death of a Russian journalist in order to try to catch who was trying to kill him. The move has […]

CRTC report has fundamental but very vague suggestions to change our broadcasting system One day before the deadline set by Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly, the CRTC on Thursday released a report into the broadcasting system that proposes major, fundamental changes to how broadcasting is regulated in this country. (The condensed backgrounder is here.) Unfortunately, that report is also quite vague, even on the parts that should be specific. […] […]