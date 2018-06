Ever After; Rock, Funk et Blues

Canadian TV upfronts roundup: RIP Space/Bravo, hello TSN Direct, Simpsons moves to City Canada’s English-language private TV broadcasters announced their fall schedules this week. In case you couldn’t keep up with all the press releases, here’s what was sent out. Bell Media Bell is rebranding four of its specialty channels to put CTV in their names. Space, Bravo, Comedy, and Gusto will become CTV Sci-Fi, CTV Drama, CTV Comedy, […]

Media News Digest: U.S. spies on NYT, TVA people can’t work on the radio, Le Devoir redesigns News about news A Google-funded project called NewsWise is aiming to teach young kids how to look critically at the news media and understand how news and politics interact. It has instructional videos featuring people like BuzzFeed’s Jane Lytvynenko and Craig Silverman (or people claiming to be them, who knows) on its YouTube channel. A […]