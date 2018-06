El Hispalis; Latin, Flamenco et Jazz

Media News Digest: More repeats on CBC News Network, QCNA Awards, new editors at Toronto Star and Le Devoir News about news Rogers and Village Media have teamed up for another local news website, KitchenerToday.com. Like HalifaxToday.ca and OttawaMatters.com, the site will be fed by a Rogers-owned all-news radio station and Rogers TV community TV channel on a Village Media platform. The Globe and Mail has a new feature online that adds helpful process info […] […]

Adieu MR-63: A bit of Montreal history goes off the rails That’s it, it’s done. After almost 52 years, the last train of the model that launched the Montreal métro system — including the first cars ever built and delivered — were pulled out of service at 6:51pm on Thursday, June 21, 2018, at the Saint-Michel station on the blue line, to applause from chairperson Philippe […]