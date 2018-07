Spectacles gratuits au Bistro le Ste-Cath

Citytv to launch local evening newscasts in Montreal Sept. 3 More than a year after it was announced that Citytv is creating local evening newscasts in markets including Montreal, we finally have a launch date: Sept. 3. On that date, CityNews launches newscasts at 6pm and 11pm in Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary. Rogers has also announced staffing for those newscasts. In Montreal, the anchorless newscasts […]

Opinions on SLAV, by columnist headshot (Background, for those who haven’t been following) Journal de Montréal/Québec La Presse Le Devoir Montreal Gazette Le Soleil The Globe and Mail Voir The Suburban National Observer L’Express Note: Links are in roughly chronological order, grouped by publication. I’ve included in this list only columnists, editorialists, critics and regular bloggers for mainst […]