Rémi Jean-Lefebvre aux Francofolies

Media News Digest: KIC Country licence renewed, Mulcair in and Farber out at CJAD, Tenneriello leaves City News about news Yesterday 10 women editors met to congratulate @IreneGentle, new editor @TorontoStar. Many of us had never met in person before. Many thanks @AdrienneBatra for making it happen. cc @jmcguirecbc @sarah_fulford @alisonuncles @semmons @AnneMarieOwens @CathrinBradbury (+ @alau2) pic.twitter.com/lWPH6bo9mI — Jessica Johnson (@thegoodshopper) July […]

TTP Media’s CFNV 940 plans to change format as it seeks licence renewal The process to launch TTP Media’s talk radio stations in Montreal has taken so long that they’re now in the process of getting their licences renewed after the end of their initial seven-year term. And the publication of the application for the first of those stations suggests that the company may be moving away from […]