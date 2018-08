Aux Francofolies, Rémi Jean-Lefebvre nous présente Jonathan Cormier

Media News Digest: White House bars CNN reporter, layoffs at NY Daily News News about news A CNN reporter was barred from covering an event at the White House because they didn’t like the questions she was asking. That led to some absurd discussion over whether she was “banned” and other media outlets coming to CNN’s defence. The Toronto Star has yanked a press release published as-is from its website […]

Dave Chappelle, John Mayer bring the magic at Midnight Surprise show at Just For Laughs An Instagram video of a singalong by Tiffany Haddish, one of the few allowed to use a cellphone inside the venue. It’s past 4am and I just came home from a party at a bar with Dave Chappelle and John Mayer. Well, technically it was a show: Friday’s Midnight Surprise at Newspeak on Ste-Elisabeth St. […]