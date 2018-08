Photos aux Francofolies du muraliste Deps par Rémi Jean-Lefebvre

Highlights, strange sights and crazy nights at Just For Laughs, Off-JFL and Zoofest 2018 54 shows, 21 nights, 15 venues, 144 artists (for a grand total of $190 plus tax, not including drinks). I made a lot of use out of my Just For Laughs and Zoofest/Off-JFL passes in July. And I saw a lot of comedy. Not all of it was fantastic. A lot of it wasn’t even […]

Should the CRTC allow an English-language commercial radio station in Quebec City? For at least the third time, the CRTC is about to make a call on whether Quebec City should be allowed to have an English-language commercial radio station. An application by Evanov Radio subsidiary Dufferin Communications, which also owns stations running the Jewel format (including 106.7 in Hudson), plus CFMB 1280 and CHRF 980 in […]