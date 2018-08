Rémi Jean-Lefebvre nous présente Simon aux francofolies de Montréal

Media News Digest: Press council reverses Homolka blame, the Roast of Tony Marinaro, Celine Cooper ends Gazette column News about news The state of New Jersey is using $5 million to directly fund community journalism. A lawsuit by the family of deceased Democratic National Committee member Seth Rich against Fox News has been dismissed. The lawsuit is over a since-retracted story that fed into the conspiracy theory that Rich was murdered by evil […]

CHOC-FM in St-Rémi to shut down After 19 years on the air, and only months after a $220,000 upgrade to boost the power of its transmitter, community station CHOC-FM 104.9, which serves the MRC des Jardins de Napierville, announced on Friday that it is shutting down on Monday. The station had exhausted both human and financial resources, leading to the decision, the […]