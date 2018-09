Programmation spectacles gratuits Montréal

A handful of young journalists have been spending a couple of weeks rehearsing for the launch of Montreal’s fourth English-language daily evening local newscast. On Labour Day, ready or not, it goes live. CityNews Montreal is part of the second half of five local City stations that have decided to join Toronto in having local […]

In August, as RNC Media announced the sale of 10 of its 15 radio stations in Quebec to Cogeco, the chair of its board said the remaining stations were “not on the market.” Four months later, two of those stations — the most prominent, arguably — have been sold. CHOI Radio X, the most famous […]