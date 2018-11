La santé mentale et votre entreprise

Corus asks CRTC to shut down 44 Global TV transmitters Eight years after Shaw promised the CRTC it would upgrade Global TV’s network of over-the-air television transmitters to digital, Corus says it wants to abandon that plan before its completion and shut down 44 of Global’s 93 transmitters across the country, including 24 that have already been converted to digital. In an application filed last […]

Dispute over Crave is a frustrating step backwards for relations between Bell and Videotron I regret to inform you that Bell and Quebecor are at it again. On Nov. 1, Bell announced that Crave TV and The Movie Network have effectively merged, and Crave is now accessible to anyone subscribed to TMN. Anyone, that is, who isn’t subscribed through Videotron. In what Videotron has been telling consumers is a “disagreement” […]