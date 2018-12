Spectacles gratuits et soirée de hockey

Elias Makos to replace Leslie Roberts on CJAD 800 Elias Makos, who announced last week he was suddenly leaving Citytv’s Breakfast Television Montreal, has been hired at CJAD to host the 9am to noon show, replacing Leslie Roberts, who leaves at the end of this week. The news was announced on CJAD’s newscast on Monday, via Bell Media press release, and with a post on […]

Journalists of Tomorrow: Josie Fomé Every year, I speak to winners of Concordia’s journalism school awards as they’re presented at the Montreal Gazette offices. Today, the 2017 winner of the Susan Carson award, Josephine (Josie) Fomé. I could write this long introduction about Josie Fomé and her history, but fortunately she’s already done that for a first-person photo essay on […]