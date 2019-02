La Saint-Valentin… pour la Vie avec Solange Fernandoy et Sulé Heitner

Cousin Vinny leaving The Beat, to be replaced by Andy Wilson A surprise announcement this morning at The Beat 92.5: Morning man “Cousin” Vinny Barrucco will be leaving his job to pursue another opportunity. His last day is Friday. At the same time, the station announced that his replacement will be Andy Wilson, former producer of the morning show on Toronto’s Virgin Radio 99.9. Wilson starts […]

My contribution to solving the two solitudes: Get bilingual anglos to watch more French TV I never used to watch French TV. Even in the days of analog cable, we’d skip past Radio-Canada, TVA and TQS to get to CTV, CBC and Global. Wouldn’t even bother seeing what’s on. It was in French, and we didn’t want to watch it. There were a few reasons for this. One, my French […]