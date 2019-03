Comment mieux faire: comprendre la langue française

Media News Digest: Impact extends radio deal, Windsor Star stops publishing Mondays News about news I send my FOIA birthday cards when my original requests turn one year older. Does this speed up my FOIAs? Not really, but the cards have to go into some file forever. pic.twitter.com/QjEPnpbzHQ — Bill Geerhart (@CONELRAD6401240) February 11, 2019 The FPJQ says 256 journalists submitted 422 stories for its 10 Judith-Jasmin […]

Some context to consider about those TVA Facebook comments You may have seen the story: TVA Nouvelles deleted a Facebook post pointing to a story about a house fire in Halifax that killed seven children (who happened to be from a Syrian family) because it received several unacceptable comments that appeared to make light of or even celebrate their deaths. Media personality Alexandre Champagne […]