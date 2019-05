Brunch gratuit pour la fête des Mères

CTV News tells reporters they will have to do their own camera and editing work Updated with comment from Bell Media and Unifor. Staff at CTV News departments across the country were called into mandatory meetings on Thursday, and told that they’ll have to tighten their belts a bit more. I don’t have specifics or numbers (see below), but the headline is that journalists will be transformed into “videojournalists” who […]

Media News Digest: Pony hoax, TVA Sports lawsuits, magazine awards News about news It’s the Semaine de la presse et des médias in Quebec this week. Various local news outlets are opening their doors to tours or holding open houses on May 3. The latter includes Les Affaires and Urbania in Montreal, but many others too. The FPJQ isn’t impressed by small-town governments in Quebec […]