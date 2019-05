Financement de la Maison Plein Coeur et la poésie

Media News Digest: Reuters journalists freed, Leslie Roberts to CTV, and so. many. awards. News about news Two Reuters journalists have been released after being detained for more than a year in Myanmar. La Presse has updated its public donations website with some statistics from the first three months of the program: they’ve raised $1.7 million, which works out to an average of $40.47 for 42,000 contributors. Presumably the […]

CTV News tells reporters they will have to do their own camera and editing work Updated with comment from Bell Media and Unifor. Staff at CTV News departments across the country were called into mandatory meetings on Thursday, and told that they’ll have to tighten their belts a bit more. I don’t have specifics or numbers (see below), but the headline is that journalists will be transformed into “videojournalists” who […]