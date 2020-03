Reflet de Société en tournée des salons du livre 2020 !

Quebec’s regional dailies go weekly as COVID-19 devastates news media The Coopérative nationale de l’information indépendante, the group that took over the six regional dailies formerly owned by Groupe Capitales Médias, has decided to suspend daily print editions and keep only the Saturday edition of each of those newspapers as they face a sudden disappearance of commercial ad revenue. Affected are Le Soleil in Quebec […] […]

CBC suspends local TV newscasts amid COVID-19 outbreak Updated March 24 with news of progressive return. Local news is vital. It provides an essential service, especially in times of emergency. People rely on local broadcasters to provide them up-to-the-minute information told by local journalists. So what does the CBC do during an unprecedented public health crisis? It shuts it all down. The public […]