Pas d’augmentation de prix, pas de taxes Covid-19

CJMS 1040 AM, CJWI 1410 AM fight for their lives in CRTC hearing Jean Ernest Pierre is appearing in front of the CRTC on Wednesday hoping to save the two radio stations he owns. Country music station CJMS 1040 AM and Haitian station CPAM Radio Union (CJWI 1410 AM) are two of the five stations that were told to appear at a CRTC hearing in Gatineau to justify […]

Radio-Classique 99,5 is dead; WKND 99,5 launches June 17 Those who hadn’t paid attention when the financial and regulatory process was under way were probably surprised when they tuned to their favourite classical music station on Sunday and heart franco pop music instead. Leclerc Communication, which got CRTC approval for its acquisition of CJPX-FM in April, officially took over the station at 2pm on […]