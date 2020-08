Coronavirus: déconfinement ou laxisme à la Banque Nationale du Canada (BNC)

Global Montreal repays Jamie Orchard’s decades of service by laying her off In 1997, as the Global Television Network was preparing to launch a new station in Quebec, it tapped a 31-year-old entertainment reporter for market leader CFCF to be one of its anchors. Jamie Orchard told the Montreal Gazette at the time that “it was one of those offers I couldn’t resist. Being part of a […]

CRTC orders CJMS 1040 AM to shut down Aug. 31 After more than a decade of the station failing to meet its licence obligations, the CRTC decided Friday it has had enough, and refused to renew the licence of St-Constant country music station CJMS 1040 AM. As a result, it will no longer legally be allowed on the air after Aug. 31. The decision reads: […]