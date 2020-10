Les 14 communautés du Nunavik

Is Mike Finnerty leaving Daybreak again? Despite his professed love for Montreal and his work as host of CBC’s radio morning show Daybreak, Mike Finnerty has already left it twice to go to the U.K., first in 2009 to work for The Guardian (he was replaced by Nancy Wood, but within a year she was dropped and he came back), and […]

Power failure knocks CTV channels off the air for two hours It happens. There’s a major technical at the most inconvenient time, in the middle of the local news broadcast, causing the local CTV station to cut to dead air. Master Control in Toronto cuts to a commercial, and then pumps in CTV News Channel as a backup. It seemed that was happening again on Monday, […]